La cea mai recentă apariție, Kate Middleton a încălcat cea mai strictă regulă a Reginei

Tomorrow. 8PM BST. @NHM_WPY. As Patron of the Natural History Museum, The Duchess will announce the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the competition’s first virtual awards ceremony. Tune in on Tuesday to see this year's spectacular image! #WPY56

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 12, 2020 at 6:47am PDT