Cătălina Ponor a împlinit 33 de ani. Ce mesaj i-a transmis Bogdan Jianu, viitorul ei soț

Thank you for loving me, for keeping us toghether. You are the heart and the soul of this family. Happy birthday! Love you! @catalina_ponor #happybirthday #8 #specialday #family #love #trust #wolves #gohardorgohome #keeppunching

A post shared by Bogdan Jianu (@bogdan_ristea_jianu) on Aug 20, 2020 at 12:42am PDT