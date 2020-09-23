Cine spune că sirenele nu există. O femeie din Australia i-a uimit pe toți cu spectacolele ei subacvatice

???? THE WORK - the true measure of our work is not how we show up in our highest, but rather how we show up in our lowest. When it feels like our world is in chaos, when our backs are against the wall, when our minds are spinning with confusion, anxiety and stress, when we feel the walls are closing in and and there is no immediate light at the end of the tunnel….here is where we see the true measure of the internal work we have done. Do we let panic take hold, retreat and cower, seek to blame, hoard for ourselves, and let fear take full control of our very being…or….do we show up, and I mean really show up, with fierce spirits and a generous hearts, bringing strength, support and healing to our communities. It is times like these that we truly test our work, in fact these are some of the greatest reasons for our work. We do not always get to choose WHAT happens to us, but we do get to choose HOW we show up for it. Choose courage, choose compassion, choose love, choose empathy, choose the present and choose to show up for the work. Words & photo from @shawnheinrichs . Model @hannahmermaid . . #bethechange #lightonecandle #humblewarrior #onlyone - #hannahmermaid #hannahfraser #shawnheinrichs #whaleshark #model #connect #lovetheocean

