Cine spune că sirenele nu există. O femeie din Australia i-a uimit pe toți cu spectacolele ei subacvatice

Pe numele său real, Hannah Fraser, artista își creează propriile cozi de sirene și participă la tot felul de spectacole sub apă. Pe la vârsta de 35 de ani a fost invitată să lucreze chiar și la acvariul din Sydney, unde înota alături de viețuitorele marine. Dansurile sale printre balene și diavolii de mare au devenit virale pe internet.
Fascinată în copilărie de sirene, ea și-a creat singură prima coadă la vârsta de 9 ani. Hannah a doborât și câteva recorduri, fiind prima persoană care a dansat cu rechinii tigru pe fundul oceanului, fără echipament de scufundare.
În prezent, Hannah locuiește în California, dar călătorește peste tot în lume. Ea se implică în campanii pentru protejarea oceanelor și a animalelor. De asemenea, ea predă lecții de dans sub apă, în costum de sirenă.
Sursă foto: Instagram hannahmermaid, manpluscamera, hannahmermaid.com
