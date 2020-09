Halle Berry: dieta și antrenamentele care au ajutat-o să obțină un abdomen ”cu pătrățele”

Happy #FitnessFriday! With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged. So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout! Fun for him and *necessary* for me ! Check stories for my exclusive at home kiddie workout! ???? - Enjoy the long weekend!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 4, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT