Raluca Zenga, apariție superbă în costum de baie! La 38 de ani, arată de maximum 28

Autor: Cristina Mazilu

Data: 18 August 2020

După ce s-a scris că divorțează, dar și după ce ea însăși a negat aceste zvonuri și a spus că doar pandemia a ținut despărțită familia ei, Raluca Zenga apare pe rețelele de socializare în ipostaze mult mai...luminoase.
 

Un exemplu este fotografia recentă, din Dubai, unde locuiește Raluca, în care frumoasa soție a lui Walter Zenga apare în costum de baie. Poza este însă însoțită de un text melancolic, dovadă că, și atunci când se află în mijlocul paradisului, Raluca trece prin diferite emoții, mai ales în această perioadă:
 
"Zilele de stat degaba din vara ciudată a lui 2020. Legânându-ne între înălțimi și momente joase, prăfute

Suntem într-un dans lent, precum gravitația, între o stare care ne reunește și una care ne îndepărtează. Trecutul și viitorul nevăzut – împreună alcătuiesc un cer albastru, cu mâinile ținute strâns de motocicletă, pe un drum murdar al insulei, cu jumătate de rezervor de gaz. Apusuri de soare de foc și apusuri de soare pierdute.

Viitorul vine la noi, dar deocamdată suntem aici în această cameră, pregătindu-ne să mergem la dans."

Unii ar putea considera acest mesaj ciudat, în contextul zvonurilor despre divorț, dar în această perioadă a pandemiei, foarte multe persoane se confruntă cu diverse sentimente .

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The dog days of odd summer 2020. Swinging between sultry highs and dusty lows. We’re in a slow dance, like gravity, of coming together and drifting away. The past- and unseen future- is a blue sky, your hands gripping tightly the motorbike handles on an island dirt road with half tank of gas. Missed sunsets and sunsets on fire. The future is coming at us, but for now we’re just here in this room, getting ready to go dancing. #createlounge #peoplecreative #inspiremyinstagram #abeautifulmess #colorventures #herestothecreatives #pursuewhatislovely #everysquareastory #creativeatheart #confidencewithin #mondaymuse #quietthechaos #discoverportrait #portrait_perfection #designyourlife #mondaymotivation #attitudeofgratitude #pursueyourpassion #igotthis #shootforthestars #roadlesstraveled #endlesspossibilities #dubaiphotography #dubaiphotographer #myfeatureshoot #thelifestylecollaborative

O postare distribuită de Raluca Zenga (@ralucazenga.travels) pe

 
 
În plus, când presa din România vuia deja despre despărțirea dintre ea și Walter, Raluca a postat un mesaj pe rețelele de socalizare, ca să clarifice situația:
 
„Având în vedere că presa din România ne dă deja despărțiți... vreau să clarific că familia noastră a stat neîntregită doar datorită COVID-ului cu restricții de călătorie și obligațiile de antrenor ale soțului meu - noi nu am putut merge în Italia și, până la sfârșit de campionat, el nu a putut veni în Dubai! Toate bune și Dumnezeu să ne aibă în pază”, a scris Raluca Zenga pe Instagram.

Vezi în Galeria Foto de mai jos mai multe fotografii cu Raluca Zenga

FOTO: INSTAGRAM RALUCA ZENGA

