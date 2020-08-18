Raluca Zenga, apariție superbă în costum de baie! La 38 de ani, arată de maximum 28

The dog days of odd summer 2020. Swinging between sultry highs and dusty lows. We’re in a slow dance, like gravity, of coming together and drifting away. The past- and unseen future- is a blue sky, your hands gripping tightly the motorbike handles on an island dirt road with half tank of gas. Missed sunsets and sunsets on fire. The future is coming at us, but for now we’re just here in this room, getting ready to go dancing. #createlounge #peoplecreative #inspiremyinstagram #abeautifulmess #colorventures #herestothecreatives #pursuewhatislovely #everysquareastory #creativeatheart #confidencewithin #mondaymuse #quietthechaos #discoverportrait #portrait_perfection #designyourlife #mondaymotivation #attitudeofgratitude #pursueyourpassion #igotthis #shootforthestars #roadlesstraveled #endlesspossibilities #dubaiphotography #dubaiphotographer #myfeatureshoot #thelifestylecollaborative
Vezi în Galeria Foto de mai jos mai multe fotografii cu Raluca Zenga
PE PRO TV PLUS PUTEȚI VEDEA SHARE ÎN BUCATE: