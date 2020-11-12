Selena Gomez, pregătită să escaladeze munții. Actrița va interepra rolul unei alpiniste care a urcat pe Everest

Întitulat ”În umbra muntelui”, filmul se bazează pe memoriile lui Vasquez-Lavado, care a devenit prima femeie peruană care a urcat pe Muntele Everest. O sportivă și o exploratoare cunoscută la nivel internațional, Sylvia s-a născut și a crescut în Lima, Peru. Ea și-a găsit refugiul în alpinism, după ce în copilărie a fost agresată. În prezent, Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado, în vârstă de 46 de ani, este și o activistă pentru drepturile femeilor. Ea a recunoscut că este lesbiană.
I am so humbled and grateful to share this thrilling news, which has been in the works for the last 10months, that an all-star team has optioned my upcoming memoir In The Shadow of the Mountain (to be published 02-2022 by @madelinecjones Holt/Macmillan) for a movie adaptation. I am so honored and touched for the bold, talented, and brilliant @selenagomez in taking the starring role and as producer; To her incredible team @zackmorgenroth and @aleenkeshishian; Grateful to have the groundbreaking visionary #DonnaGigliotti and her Tempesta films involved; For the talented @elginnjames on the helm for screenplay and direction; And the support of @onecommunity films led by the trailblazer @scottbudnick1 and @lauren_denormandie None of this would have happened without the faith of my amazing family at @ideaarchitects, my incredible agent and dearest friend @laralovehardin, #dougabrams and my sweet family at WME led by #sylvierabineau and #carolinabeltran And to all of my family and friends, thank you for all your words of encouragement and support along this road. I can’t wait to share more! Link on my bio!
În 2014, Vasquez-Lavado a înființat ”Courageous Girls”, o organizație care ajută victimele abuzurilor sexuale și a traficului de persoane să-și depășească traumele.
„Silvia este o forță a naturii”, spune producătoarea filmului, Donna Gigliotti, declarându-se încântată de colaborarea cu Selena Gomez, scrie hollywoodreporter.com. Aceasta a câștigat premiul Oscar cu filmul ”Shakespeare in Love”, la categoria „Cea mai bună imagine”.
Selena Gomez, în vârstă de 28 de ani, a avut și ea o copilărie dură, marcată de sărăcie. După cum povestește solista, mama ei avea trei locuri de muncă, pentru a le asigura un trai mai bun. După ce a devenit cunoscută, datorită unor apariții în filme Disney, Selena s-a confruntat cu mai multe probleme de sănătate. În 2017, ea a suferit un transplant de rinichi. Presa de peste Ocean a scris că vedeta ar fi suferit și o depresei, după despărțirea de cântărețul Justin Bieber, după aproape opt ani de relație.
Sursă foto: Getty Images
