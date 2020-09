Selma Blair, asemănare izbitoare între ea și fiul ei Arthur

The last of summer. I don’t think we will forget the long days of 2020. The air is especially golden here the last few days. A close encounters of the third kind ...kind of cinematography. It has been surreal. The fires. Setting sun with son. Golden hour. All day. Sleep well. And good morning. ????⭐️. ... “time time time what has become of me....it’s a hazy shade of...” summer ...

