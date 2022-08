Video-ul cu Sanna Marin surprinsă petrecând a făcut înconjurul lumii. Cum au reacționat femeile din Finlanda

Sanna Marin (36 de ani) a devenit cel mai tânăr premier din lume când a primit slujba, în decembrie 2019.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.

She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.

