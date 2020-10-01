Chrissy Teigen și John Legend au pierdut copilul. ”Cele mai negre zile din viața noastră”

Autor: Gabriela Boerescu

Data: 01 Octombrie 2020

În urma unor complicații în timpul sarcinii, Chrissy Teigen a pierdut copilul, așa cum a anunțat pe rețelele de socializare.

Tag-uri: #Chrissy Teigen #sarcina

”Suntem șocați și profund îndurerați. Aceea durere de care auzi, dar pe care nu ai mai simțit-o niciodată”, au scris Chrissy Teigen și John Legend pe contul de Twitter.

Teigen, model și vedetă TV, s-a internat duminică la Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, după ce a dezvăluit că de o lună de zile stă la pat și sângerează vaginal.

”Am oprit sângerarea, iar bebelușul a primit toată fluidele de care avea nevoie. Nu a fost suficient”, au mai scris ei în postare. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

La primele două sarcini, cuplul a așteptat să aleagă un nume copilului până la naștere, însă de data aceasta aleseseră să-i spună bebelușului din burtă Jack.

”Va fi întotdeauna Jack pentru noi. S-a chinuit atât de mult să facă parte din mica noastră familie și va fi, pentru totdeauna”.

Cuplul mai are doi copii, Luna și Miles, pe care i-au conceput prin fertilizare in vitro. De data aceasta, sarcina a fost pe cale naturală, ceva ce Teigen nu credea că este posibil în cazul ei. 

Foto: Profimediaimages.ro, Instagram

 

Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde: Regizorul Jesus del Cerro divulgă secretele serialului VLAD

Lista lungă a simptomelor cu care rămân bolnavii de Covid-19 și după vindecare

Shannen Doherty, despre viața cu cancerul de sân: „Încă nu am scris scrisori de...
